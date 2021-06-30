GRCC chooses new trustee to fill vacancy

Grand Rapids Community College trustees selected Salvador Lopez to be on its board.

The GRCC graduate will officially be sworn in in September to replace Kathy Crosby who vacated her board of trustees position because of health challenges. His term will continue through the next board election in 2022.

“After interviewing Salvador Lopez, the board did not see him as the only candidate, we saw him as the perfect candidate to join this team of trustees,” said David Koetje, board chairperson. “He’s a graduate of Grand Rapids Community College, an impressive story of a young high school kid who was going into a direction no one would want to go into and found this place as a place to go on a much more attractive journey.”

Lopez is the president of KConnect, an organization that focuses on collaborating and ensuring children have an equitable path to economic prosperity. He also is serving as the interim president of the Housing Stability Alliance, a local organization working to develop an equitable housing system.

The new trustee previously served as associate director for Diversity Recruitment and Inclusion at Grand Valley State University’s Admissions Office, and he was the assistant director of GVSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.