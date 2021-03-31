GRCC, Ferris University partner to offer bachelor’s degree in music and entertainment

Beginning in the fall, students enrolled at Grand Rapids Community College can pursue a bachelor’s degree in music and entertainment business, courtesy of a new partnership with Ferris State University.

The partnership allows GRCC students to attend the school for three years, earning an Associate of Arts in pre-music and entertainment and fulfilling most of the requirements for a Digital Audio Specialist certificate. Afterward, students can attend Ferris State as seniors to complete their course work to attain their bachelor’s degree in music and entertainment business.

Students will be taking courses in accounting, statistics, business management, and classes on world music and music theory.

According to professor Kevin Dobreff, head of GRCC’s music department, the degree will prepare students for jobs in promotion and production, sales, marketing and management, advertising and public relations.

“The constantly changing landscape of the music and entertainment business has been profoundly impacted by the restrictions of this last year,” he said. “Now, more than ever, our students must learn how to navigate the different ramifications of performing and marketing a product in a virtual world. It is my hope that this new, articulated pre-major program will create a pathway for many of our music and business students who have been uncertain about pursuing a degree that would support that career interest.”

To learn more about the Associate of Arts in pre-music and entertainment, click here.