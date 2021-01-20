GRCC partners with Ferris State University

Grand Rapids Community College and Ferris State University have formed a partnership to offer five seats to GRCC students in Ferris State University’s doctor of pharmacy program each year.

“Partnerships make our community stronger, and Ferris has been a proud partner for GRCC for many years,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “The new agreement creates more opportunities for GRCC students to study in one of the best pharmacy programs in the state and work toward a well-paying, in-demand career.”

Students will take all their prerequisite classes for the program at GRCC, then transfer directly into the Ferris doctoral program. GRCC students who are accepted in Ferris’ annual cohort can apply for admission into one of the university’s two dual-degree programs and earn a Master of Business Administration or Master of Public Health with the Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

“This agreement builds upon the more than 25-year partnership we have with Grand Rapids Community College,” Ferris President David Eisler said. “Working together we provide the opportunity that is at the core of our mission. I am delighted with this expansion of our strong working relationship.”

Ferris is one of three colleges in the state that offer a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, required to be a licensed pharmacist in Michigan.

“This partnership provides a valuable service for the state and regional economy,” said Stephen Durst, dean of Ferris’ College of Pharmacy. “Providing career training and education in high-level medical professions is a winning situation for everybody. This example of higher education collaboration demonstrates our meaningful partnership with Grand Rapids Community College and West Michigan. It is a component of a larger statewide commitment and footprint for Ferris State University.”