GRCC partnership to provide more Wi-Fi access

Grand Rapids Community College is partnering with Kent District Library to provide increased Wi-Fi access to its students at all of the library’s 19 branches.

The majority of GRCC fall semester classes have been moved online or include online components because of the COVID-19 crisis. Now, students will be able to access the internet in the branches’ parking lots after hours.

“We don’t want a lack of access to technology to stand in the way of anyone getting a quality GRCC education,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “I deeply appreciate the partnership with KDL. It has a long history of serving Kent County residents and recognizes education will help our region recover from this crisis and grow stronger. This collaboration is one more way we can close a technology gap.”

GRCC also is expanding Wi-Fi access in the DeVos Campus parking lot. Since the pandemic, the community college has provided hundreds of loaner laptops to students, Wi-Fi hot spots, web cameras and other devices to connect and participate in classes.