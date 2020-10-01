GRCC partnership to provide more Wi-Fi access

Students will be able to access the internet in the Kent District Library’s parking lots after hours. Courtesy GRCC

Grand Rapids Community College is partnering with Kent District Library to provide increased Wi-Fi access to its students at all of the library’s 19 branches.

The majority of GRCC fall semester classes have been moved online or include online components because of the COVID-19 crisis. Now, students will be able to access the internet in the branches’ parking lots after hours.

“We don’t want a lack of access to technology to stand in the way of anyone getting a quality GRCC education,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “I deeply appreciate the partnership with KDL. It has a long history of serving Kent County residents and recognizes education will help our region recover from this crisis and grow stronger. This collaboration is one more way we can close a technology gap.”

GRCC also is expanding Wi-Fi access in the DeVos Campus parking lot. Since the pandemic, the community college has provided hundreds of loaner laptops to students, Wi-Fi hot spots, web cameras and other devices to connect and participate in classes.

