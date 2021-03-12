GRCC prepares for more in-person classes this fall

Grand Rapids Community College is planning to move more of its classes on-campus and provide more student services for the 2021 fall semester.

“Our community is emerging from the pandemic, and the community’s college will play a key role in helping people continue their education and West Michigan getting back to work,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “I hesitate to say we’ll be back to normal because this virus and the racial and social issues we’ve faced as a nation highlighted the inequities in the previous normal. We’re coming back with a new normal with a greater on-campus presence but also more classes and support services offered in ways that make them more accessible to more students. We will be a better institution because of what we have learned from navigating this pandemic.”

About 80% of GRCC classes were partly or entirely offered virtually during the 2020-21 academic year. This fall, more classes will be on campus or through a hybrid format. Classes will also continue to be offered online and in virtual real-time settings.

GRCC will continue to provide students with loaner laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots and other equipment in the fall. The online course fees will continue to be waived, which will save students $16 per contact hour or about $50 for a three-credit class offered online.

“It is assuring to see the number of COVID cases dropping and the number of people getting the vaccine rising,” Pink said. “But the fight against the virus continues, and the college can and will respond quickly if directed by health authorities.”