GRCC program offers job skills, educational opportunities for young adults

Students can now enroll in the new Grand Rapids Community College M-TEC Champions program, which is a part of the Labor Department’s Jobs Corps Scholars Program.

Grand Rapids Community College was one of 20 colleges in the country and one of two in Michigan to be selected for the program. The Grand Rapids Community College M-TEC Champions program is supported by a $1.18 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The free program will have two sessions over six weeks that will give 40 qualifying students between the ages of 18 and 24 who have faced various obstacles that have impeded their educational success, such as homelessness, the opportunity to learn foundational skills, employable skills and employment counseling that relate to their career goals.

The Grand Rapids Community College M-TEC Champions program will offer classes in math, reading and writing. Students can then focus on career skills in five different job sectors: construction, energy, manufacturing, health care and public works.

“This program is intended to help students build in-demand skills to help them immediately, but also long into the future,” said Julie Parks, executive director of GRCC’s Workforce Training program. “This will undoubtedly change lives, and we appreciate the support from our community partners and the U.S. Labor Department to make it happen.”

Classes will begin Feb. 8. Those who are interested must attend a virtual information meeting. Sessions are planned for 10 a.m. on Mondays starting Jan. 11. Registration information is available at grcc.edu/workforcetraining/mtecchampionsprogram.