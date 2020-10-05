GRCC receives more than $3 million in federal grants

Grand Rapids Community College earned two U.S. Department of Education grants that total more than $3 million to support its TRIO/Student Support Services program.

The program provides academic advising, tutoring, mentoring, financial guidance, counseling and other supports to assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The grants are dedicated to low-income, first-generation students who are pursuing transfer or career goals.

The first grant that sums up to more than $2 million over five years will expand GRCC’s TRIO program to nearly 600 students and fortify its advising, mentoring and financial aid guidance efforts to help eligible students overcome academic barriers.

TRIO students will have priority enrollment access that allows them to complete course requirements while working and dealing with family obligations. They also will have the ability to learn new skills through undergraduate research with four-year university partners or participation in student or community organizations.

The other grant that amounts to more than $1 million over five years is geared toward TRIO students who are pursuing STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — degrees.

“We want every GRCC student to be successful, and TRIO is an important example of the support we provide,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “When you are part of the GRCC family, you are surrounded by people who are with you every step of the way. We deeply appreciate the U.S. Education Department providing resources to assist us and its investment in GRCC students.”