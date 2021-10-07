GRCC to build Secchia Piazza

Grand Rapids Community College is adding a new piazza to its culinary program.

The Secchia Piazza — a gift from the late Peter Secchia and his family — will serve more guests and share the stories of students’ journeys from Secchia Institute for Culinary Education to destinations around the globe.

The addition of the piazza will include renovations designed by Progressive AE to enclose an underused outdoor patio and add a 31-foot-tall, colorful skylight, which will be designed to be one of the college’s most recognizable features. Granger Construction will oversee the project.

“The Secchia Institute for Culinary Education has long been recognized as one of Grand Rapids’ best teaching and dining experiences, and Peter Secchia always believed our students are capable of great things,” said Kathryn K. Mullins, Ed.D., vice president for college advancement and executive director of the GRCC Foundation. “These renovations will create a beautiful setting to tell the story of the Secchia Institute and the opportunities it creates for students.”

Secchia Institute for Culinary Education is located at GRCC’s Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center at 151 Fountain St. NE.