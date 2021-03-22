GRCC to host in-person commencements for class of 2021

Grand Rapids Community College will be celebrating the class of 2021 with four in-person commencements over two days this spring at Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse, 143 Bostwick Ave NE.

There will be two commencements ceremonies — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 30 — for students graduating from the School of Arts and Sciences. The graduation ceremonies for students of the School of Workforce Development are planned for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 1.

Students also have the option of participating virtually, and all four ceremonies will be livestreamed.

“Every commencement is a celebration, and this one even more so, as students have faced the challenges of a pandemic and emerged stronger,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We want to pay tribute to their determination, rejoice in their success, and recognize the faculty, staff, family and friends who supported our graduates and encouraged them to move forward.”

There will be a limited number of guests with social distance requirements and additional health and safety protocols enforced.

GRCC will be hosting GRADfest 2021, which is an opportunity for students to pick up caps and gowns and take care of other matters related to their commencement, as a drive-through event from 3-6 p.m. March 30 in the DeVos Campus parking lot.

“This is a special moment in the lives of our students and their families — one they’ll remember always,” said Tina Hoxie, associate provost and dean of student affairs. “It is the best day ever, a celebration of the incredible accomplishments of the students, as well as the faculty and staff who guided and assisted them and the friends and family who supported them. I’m thrilled we can provide an in-person experience for everyone to enjoy.”

Additional details will be posted on GRCC’s website as they become available.