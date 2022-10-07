GRCC wins $2.9M grant to increase health care programming

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) and its partners $2.9 million over three years to increase the number of community health workers in West Michigan.

Students in this program will earn community health worker, medical assistant or personal care assistant certifications through GRCC’s partnerships with Cherry Health, Trinity Health and Spectrum Health’s Healthier Communities, which will train the students and place them after graduation.

The program will add to GRCC’s current list of health care programming, which includes:

Associate degree nursing

Dental assisting

Dental hygiene

Occupational therapy assistant

Practical nursing certificate

Radiologic technology

Certified nurse aide training program

Medical assistant

Pharmacy technician

Phlebotomy skills for health care/hybrid

“Our community turns to GRCC to help residents gain the skills they need for important roles, especially in the rapidly growing and changing world of health care,” said Julie Parks, dean and executive director of GRCC’s Workforce Training. “We’re proud to partner with some of the top health care providers in West Michigan to provide the training, fill a critical need and help our residents.”

Community health workers help people navigate and access health services and adopt healthy behaviors. They can connect people to needed health care, access health insurance, educate health care providers and other stakeholders about community health needs, collect data for use in determining programs and policies, and provide some screenings and referrals.

GRCC will use the grant to train new community health workers and expand the skills of current ones. Those in GRCC’s program will gain hands-on experience by working in the field and through apprenticeships.

“Well-trained and compassionate community health care workers are an integral part of what we do here, bringing inclusive and quality health services to communities that need it most,” said Paula Schuiteman-Bishop, vice president for Healthier Communities operations at Spectrum Health. “Programs such as Maternal/Infant Health and More Life, Mas Vida, have a significant impact on the health and well-being of so many individuals in the area and are the perfect means for providing quality education and training to aspiring health care professionals or those who are looking to brush up on their skills. We look forward to participating in this effort.”

GRCC is one of only five colleges or organizations — and the only community college — in Michigan to earn the grant.

Registration for the new training program will open in November. According to Parks, GRCC and partners are coordinating this month on the final details of how the program will work.