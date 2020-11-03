GVSU aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in faculty

Grand Valley State University is one of 19 universities in the country to join the third cohort of Aspire: The National Alliance for Inclusive & Diverse STEM Faculty.

The alliance is designed to develop inclusive teaching practices and increase diversity among STEM faculty members over three years. It is co-led by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the University of Wisconsin-Madison with funding from the National Science Foundation.

GVSU will begin by doing a self-assessment of current practices and assets. The university will then develop and implement campus action plans to drive change and scale efforts across all its STEM programs.

“Increasing the recruitment and persistence of underrepresented students in STEM fields begins with sharpening our inclusive teaching practices and improving the diversity of faculty members,” said Christine Rener, vice provost for Instructional Development and Innovation and director of the Pew Faculty Teaching and Learning Center at GVSU. “By participating in the Aspire Alliance, we will learn about the evidence-based best practices from other institutions and have opportunities to participate in professional development.”

The other institutions in the new cohort are: