GVSU assists Grand Haven in protecting city trees

Professors and students at Grand Valley State University have identified a growing problem that is affecting the city of Grand Haven and they are helping to provide solutions.

Alexandra Locher, associate professor of natural resources management, and Lawrence Burns, professor of psychology, are partnering with the city to protect trees at Duncan Woods, Mulligan’s Hollow and Lake Forest Cemetery from invasive species that currently are attacking hemlock, oak and beech trees.

The invasive species that are attacking the trees are hemlock woolly adelgid, oak wilt and beech scales, which cause beech bark disease.

Locher said she first was asked in 2015 by a GVSU alum and member of the Duncan Woods Commission to evaluate trees at Duncan Woods, a 40-acre park, when the city was celebrating the park’s 100th anniversary.

As Locher and her Forest Ecosystem Management students were analyzing the trees, she said they began noticing beech scales, which according to a Forestry Management Strategic Plan report written by researchers including Burns and presented to the city of Grand Haven is a sap-feeding insect that infests the bark of the trees and kills the bark tissues where photosynthesis products are translocated downward to the roots for storage.

Locher said she and her students marked the location with a GPS receiver and began establishing a management plan. In 2018, GVSU’s Natural Resources Management students released the report, “Conservation of Grand Haven Parks, Duncan Woods and Mulligan’s Hollow.” It provided recommendations to the city, which included:

Prevent the spread of beech bark disease, oak wilt and hemlock woolly adelgid

Remove invasive vegetation

Increase regeneration of oak and hemlock by 40%

Increase regeneration of beech by 15%

Monitor the parks annually

Since then, the city, in partnership with the West Michigan Conservation Network, has treated all the hemlock trees — over 8,500 — in the park to prevent the spread of hemlock wooly adelgid, which suck carbohydrates from cells in twigs at the base of the hemlock needles, killing needles, shoots and branches.

Locher and her students are continuing to help the city identify species and their locations.

“Right now, I have students that are inventorying the trees surrounding the parks and we are GPSing the locations and identifying the species and measuring the diameter and doing an assessment of the health of the trees,” she said. “The purpose here is to identify the location of the city’s trees that are beech, oak (and) hemlock and assess the risk of all the rest of the city trees and the diseases that are currently present.”

Burns and his son, Nathan, also are helping.

After walking in the woods and noticing geo-coordinate tags on hemlock trees, Burns and his son started a fundraiser called “Adopt a Hemlock.”

Once Burns realized the Hemlock trees already were treated, he turned his attention to oak wilt, a vascular disease of the red oak species.

According to the Forestry Management Strategic Plan report, once an oak tree has been infected, it can die within three weeks.

“The disease is first introduced by beetles; once introduced, the fungus can move from an infected oak to neighboring oaks through its roots, which can reach out 100 or more feet,” the report said. “It is estimated that 10% of the transfer occurs above ground by sap belts, but 90% happens below ground by the roots.”

Burns said he and his son, along with a couple of other friends, are initiating the treatment of oak wilts in Mulligan’s Hollow and Lake Forest Cemetery, which are 80 acres each. At the cemetery, Burns said there were 27 trees — 19 are dead, four are dying and four still are alive. They are using Chemjet Tree Injectors to protect the oak trees.

Burns said he will be focusing on beech trees next. The money that is donated to Adopt a Hemlock is used to treat all the trees.

As Burns, Locher and her students go out to different locations to analyze and treat the trees, Locher said she hopes the community will monitor their trees and look out for invasive species.

“We want to make it a point for residents and citizens to monitor the trees in their yards and help conserve them because it is going to take everyone, especially in the face of climate change and all the carbon pollution that we have,” she said. “We all need to work together, work to help maintain the forests that we have.”