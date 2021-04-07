GVSU offering students new housing options in downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Valley State University will be offering four new housing options called Grand Rapids Living-Learning Communities to some first-year and transfer students this fall.

“This community-based living experience allows students to collaboratively explore academic opportunities, learn from each other and, perhaps, discover new academic paths,” said Philomena V. Mantella, president of Grand Valley State University. “Being in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids will give students greater access to internships, jobs and other networking opportunities.”

Grand Rapids Living-Learning Communities (LLCs) will be located in Winter Hall, one of two living centers on the Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus. Grand Rapids LLCs is designed for 200 students who prefer to live in the city rather than university’s main campus in Allendale.

Three of the four LLCs are for students who are majoring in social work, engineering or business. The fourth Grand Rapids LLC, called Momentum House, is for students who are undecided or have chosen a different major.

“In LLCs, learning takes place in the classroom, with peers in living spaces, and through experiential opportunities that integrate classroom learning with the professional communities within and across disciplines,” said Diana Lawson, dean of the Seidman College of Business.

Kyle Boone, director of Housing and Residence Life, said the Grand Rapids LLCs are based on six communities on the Allendale Campus.

“Students are living on the same floor and taking similar classes,” Boone said. “Living-learning communities at Grand Valley, by design, connect the academic and the student experience directly. Spontaneous study groups will happen and faculty members are right there to answer questions.

“Students on the Pew Grand Rapids Campus will have access to resources and services just as they would on the Allendale Campus.”

Students can apply online to reserve a spot.