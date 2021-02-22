GVSU organization prepares high school students for college

The Grand Valley State University chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America created a virtual learning library to prepare high school students for college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has made everything for students and teachers harder,” said Dr. Adrienne Wallace, Grand Valley Public Relations Student Society of American (GVPRSSA) faculty adviser. “Students are having trouble in nearly every area from reading comprehension to executing anything that has multiple steps or parts. In an effort to make entry to college life easier, we developed Life 101.”

The virtual library is located on the chapter’s YouTube Channel. The library has various videos where GVPRSSA students tackle different topics, providing incoming college students with the information they may need amidst the pandemic. The videos have been distributed via email to high school teachers across Michigan.

In the videos, GVPRSSA students delve into topics such as:

How to get involved with organizations on campus

How to find roommates during COVID-19

How to stay on top of your mental health game

How to stay organized

How to find yourself in college

How to deal with being homesick

First week tips at college

How to communicate professionally

Useful tips for deciding your major

Debunking syllabus week

Being safe at a college party

Building relationships with professors

Why you should work on campus

Taking advantage of your college’s resources

“Traditionally, Life 101 is for college students, led by professionals,” said Allison Canter, chapter president. “It’s an interactive way to answer questions for college students outside of the PR sphere of our typical conversations. It covers things like how to file your taxes, how to deal with workplace bias, how to evaluate health insurance plans, when to negotiate, etc.; topics that are necessary, but not always covered in college.”