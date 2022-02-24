GVSU sports facility to undergo a $14.1M renovation

Grand Valley State University soon will begin a $14.1 million expansion and renovation of its recreation and athletic facility.

Construction will begin in April at Fieldhouse Arena, at 10915 N. Campus Drive in Allendale.

The project includes the addition of a 22,280-square-foot area, which will include three new mat gyms, a weight room, athletic training room, locker rooms and coaches’ offices.

There will be two main men’s and women’s locker rooms. Each locker room will include 30 lockers; eight showers, including a handicap accessible ADA shower; sinks; a TV; and a whiteboard. There also will be an officials’ locker room with two lockers.

There will be four coach offices, which will include men’s and women’s wrestling head coach offices, men’s and women’s wrestling assistant coach offices, a strength coach office and trainer office.

The addition will provide more space for classroom instruction and practice and competition areas for student groups, including varsity wrestling, dance, cheerleading, STUNT, martial arts, the police academy, and an enlarged, relocated athletic training room.

The university plans to renovate an existing 3,900 square feet of the facility. The current training room and locker rooms will be relocated, and that space will be renovated to house the student academic advising center, student-athlete welfare and development office, student-athlete lounge, meeting and study space, and a student-athlete refueling station.

The student-athlete welfare office will be inside the student academic advising center suite. The new student lounge will be adjacent to the academic advising center, and it will have a computer lab, collaboration rooms, lounge furniture and a TV.

Pioneer Construction will serve as the general contractor, and Integrated Architecture provided design services. The project is expected to be completed in August 2023.