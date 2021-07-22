Hackett Catholic Prep welcomes new principal

The Catholic Schools of Greater Kalamazoo named Paul Dull the principal of Hackett Catholic Prep.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to our Catholic school community,” said Margaret Erich, superintendent, Diocese of Kalamazoo Catholic Schools. “(I) look forward to working with him as he begins his leadership role at Hackett Catholic Prep.”

He will begin his tenure at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year. Dull joins the prep school with three decades of experience in leading educational institutions, including in the Grand Rapids area.

The new principal has helped to lead the city of Wyoming’s Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, which is now known as San Juan Diego Academy, with different initiatives, including doubling the school’s enrollment size.

Dull served as the principal of The Potter’s House High School in Wyoming. While there, he helped to increase ACT scores and enrollment numbers, which has led to a capital campaign to expand the school’s capacity.

He also was the principal of St. Raphael Catholic in Minnesota, where he was instrumental in increasing the enrollment rate to 30% and raise record funds for the school.

“Overall, of our interviews and meetings, we have found Mr. Dull to be a very faith-filled man who is very comfortable sharing aspects of his faith journey with those to whom he speaks,” said Michael Ogrin, chair of the search committee. “Mr. Dull has strong communication skills that we feel will benefit the school community. In addition, we look forward to the experience he brings in providing educational leadership for faculty and staff.”

“I am inspired by the long legacy of excellence at Hackett Catholic Prep and am humbled to take on this role of leadership at this beloved school,” Dull said. “Together, we can build on this legacy to build an even brighter future. Please pray for me and the success of HCP.”

Dull received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Michigan and earned his Master of Arts in K-12 educational administration. He also pursued his philosophy degree from Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.