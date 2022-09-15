Hope College garners national diversity award

Holland’s Hope College was honored as one of 103 colleges nationwide to receive the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, a diversity-focused publication in higher education.

The college was recognized alongside Princeton University, Berklee College of Music, Northwestern University and Michigan’s own Saginaw Valley State University, among others.

“I believe we were recognized with this award because of the efforts of the Hope College students, faculty and staff who have been engaged in this work and making contributions toward being a place that is faithful, welcoming and transformational as shared in Hope’s Christian aspirations,” said Sonja Trent-Brown, vice president for culture and inclusive excellence at Hope, referencing the Hope College aspiration that states, “Hope seeks to be a community that affirms the dignity of all persons as bearers of God’s image.”

“We continue to be on the journey together and this recognition for our efforts is an honor and an encouragement. Heartfelt thanks to our students and colleagues,” she said.

Hope was awarded for its engagement and representation of leaders campuswide, its new retention and recruitment efforts, and new positions focused on multicultural recruitment and culture and inclusive excellence.

The college’s academically themed programs incorporating intercultural perspectives such as the Phelps Scholars Program and the Emmaus Scholars Program also played a role in the college’s selection, as well as the work of Hope’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion and multicultural student organizations, the efforts of Hope’s Racial Equity Steering Committee and the work of the board of trustees, according to INSIGHT Into Diversity.

Also highlighted was Hope’s involvement with nationally recognized initiatives such as the American Association of Colleges and Universities Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Centers and the Higher Education Recruitment Consortium.

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine is the oldest and largest diversity publication in higher education and is known for its annual HEED Award, the only award recognizing colleges and universities for outstanding diversity and inclusion efforts across their campuses.