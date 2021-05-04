Hudsonville Public Schools breaks ground on new school

5/6 Intermediate/Upper Elementary School 1 of 6

Hudsonville Public Schools, the largest school district in Ottawa County, is constructing a new school building.

A groundbreaking took place last week for the new 5/6 Intermediate/Upper Elementary School building that will sit adjacent to Baldwin Middle School and Georgetown Elementary School, which is located on the north side of the school district.

The new school is designed to address space concerns and continued growth expectations in the student population. Hudsonville Public Schools is adding nearly 125 students each school year.

Currently, Georgetown Elementary School teaches K-5 students and students from sixth through eighth grade attend Baldwin Middle School. Once the 5/6 Intermediate/Upper Elementary School building is completed, fifth and sixth grade students will enroll in the new school.

That will allow Kindergarten through fourth graders to attend Georgetown Elementary School and seventh and eighth grade students will attend Baldwin Middle School.

The new school will be able to accommodate up to 700 students and include educational technology equipment and flexible furniture. It also will serve as an entry into an open, central common area connecting the media center, cafeteria and gymnasium.

The new building is a part of the district’s long-term master plan and a 2019 approved bond to address space issues at the adjacent elementary and middle schools.

GMB Architecture + Engineering provided the designs, and Owen-Ames-Kimball is constructing the building.