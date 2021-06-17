Jenison Christian School begins renovations

Jenison Christian School announced it started renovating the school’s elementary wing.

The school, which began in 1930 in a church basement, also launched a capital campaign called Something Extraordinary to raise more than $10 million over several years to finance this and future projects.

“Something Extraordinary is happening at Jenison Christian School,” principal Joe Oosterheert said. “We praise God for his blessings at JCS, and we are excited to see how these new spaces will allow our school to continue to bless our students and families, our staff and our community.”

The construction projects have several phases. The first phase of the school’s master plan project was completed last summer, which resulted in the construction of a school drop-off loop.

The second phase, which began earlier this month, focuses on the renovation of the school’s elementary wing to include modern classrooms while maintaining small class sizes and flexible learning environments.

Future phases will include a total renovation of all the school’s spaces, including a middle school, an expanded early childhood education center and more spaces for community gatherings.

Construction is managed by First Companies of Grand Rapids, and the architecture firm AMDG Architects is providing design services.