Kalamazoo College hires VP for student development

Kalamazoo College named J. Malcolm Smith its new vice president for student development and dean of students.

Smith currently is the vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island. He will assume his new position Aug. 1, succeeding Sarah Westfall, who will retire July 1 after spending 14½ years at Kalamazoo College.

“Malcolm has considerable experience in student development at institutions like K,” Kalamazoo College President Jorge Gonzalez said. “He brings a collaborative leadership style, dedication to the development of college students, passion for equity and inclusion work and a commitment to student success. I am confident that he will be an excellent addition to our campus community and that he will build strong bonds with students, staff and faculty.”

Smith joined Salve Regina in 2013 as the dean of students. He served as the associate vice president before being named vice president in 2019. During his tenure at Salve Regina, Smith led the revision of the university’s sexual misconduct policy, established the Student Conduct Hearing board to give students a stronger voice in the university judicial process, developed services and programs for the LGBTQ+ student community and developed a review and standards committee to give students, faculty and staff input on proposed revisions to conduct policies.

Prior to joining Salve Regina, Smith served at other universities including John Carroll University, Ohio University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is versed in student conduct and advocacy; retention efforts; diversity, equity and inclusion; Title IX administration; housing management; budget oversight; and crisis management.

Smith has made presentations for the National Association for Student Personnel Administration, the Association of Title IX Administrators and the Association for Student Conduct Administration. In 2006, Smith received the Annuit Coeptis Award for Emerging Professionals from the American College Personnel Association.

“My family and I are excited to join the K community,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to working with such amazing students, a great team in student development and partnering with colleagues across the campus. I’m honored and humbled by this opportunity to join K.”

Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and a Master of Education in college student personnel, both from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.