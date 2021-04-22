Kuyper College appoints new academic dean

Kuyper College’s board of trustees approved Dr. Tim Detwiler to serve as the school’s next academic dean.

He will assume the position in the upcoming months.

“Dr. Tim Detwiler’s deep Christian faith and proven record of achievement within Christian higher education affirm God’s provision and direction for our college,” said Dr. Patricia Harris, president of Kuyper College. “I am delighted he has been appointed as our new academic dean, and I look forward to the many ways he will grow our quality academic programs, lead our faculty and promote Kuyper College’s mission.”

Detwiler currently is a faculty member at Hope College, where he is a communications lecturer. He also is a special appointed faculty for Cornerstone University’s Professional & Graduate Studies. Detwiler was a communications professor at Cornerstone University for 41 years, leaving the position in 2020.

He is a member of the National Communication Association, the Religious Communication Association and the Association for Institutional Research, and he is a peer mentor/evaluator for the Higher Learning Commission.

Detwiler also is the vice president of the Northview Public School Board, vice president of the Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards and a board member of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

“I am very thankful to join Kuyper College as academic dean,” Detwiler said. “It is a personal and professional blessing to be part of this faith-based community of life practice and scholarship. I am excited to see how God will bless the work of our hands in the days ahead.”

He earned his Ph.D. in rhetoric and culture from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Arts in communication studies from Temple University and a Bachelor of Arts in broadcasting from Cedarville University.