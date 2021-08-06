Kuyper College initiative makes college affordable

Kuyper College is being proactive in helping students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree but lack the finances.

The Grand Rapids-based college recently established an urban WorkPlace Partnership initiative with Butterball Farms Inc. and Lumbermen’s Inc. The program will welcome its first freshman class of 20 students this fall. It will give the students the opportunity to earn a business degree while working a part-time, entry-level job at Butterball Farms or Lumbermen’s throughout their four years to pay for their tuition, with additional federal and state grants.

“We all know that college is extremely expensive to get a bachelor’s degree,” said Marc Andres, program director of the Business Leadership program at Kuyper College. “We have a great community college in Grand Rapids. Community college is very affordable, but everyone knows that getting a bachelor’s degree is very expensive no matter if the college is public, private, local or out of state. It is very, very expensive and we all know that, so in response to that need, we at Kuyper College are partnering with businesses in the community so that they can provide employment to help pay for a large portion of the cost of college.”

Classes will be held in the evenings and weekends at the college’s urban campus at the Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids. Students will work 20 hours per week.

“Students will get at least $13.50 per hour and there is no tax on this program,” Andres said. “Every single student is going to get paid and you are going to get more money this way than any internship. It is more financially beneficial, and it is going to last a lot longer. Most internships are one semester. This is going to last longer than a semester. It is going to last your entire four years of college.”

The money that Kuyper students get paid from their part-time jobs associated with the program goes straight to the student’s tuition. The college and individual students will reach a mutual agreement to decide how much of their paychecks go to students.

Co-founder Henry Bouma of Lumbermen’s Inc., a building materials distributor and manufacturer, said the firm is excited about partnering with Kuyper College as it becomes a U.S. Department of Education-recognized Work College.

“What we love about this new unban initiative is that it opens doors for those who normally don’t have this type of opportunity,” Bouma said.

Lumbermen’s is headquartered in Michigan, but it has locations in three other states: Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The company employs about 450 workers across all locations. Once Kuyper students begin working at Lumbermen’s, they’ll be able to do a variety of jobs including helping to install cover tops, paint and create exterior doors for homes, and also work in office positions such as answering phone calls and customer service.

“Our goal is to give them a broad range of experiences at Lumbermen’s so hopefully when they graduate, and they want to stay working with us, they can say, ‘This is something I really enjoy at Lumbermen’s’ and then we can slide them into that position,” Bouma said.

Andres, who also will be teaching some of the classes, said as the program progresses, Kuyper will be partnering with other local businesses so students can continue to integrate their classes with their part-time jobs.

He said school officials got the idea of becoming a Work College after seeing it implemented at Paul Quinn College, a historically black college in Texas.

Kuyper became the 10th college in the nation, and the only one in Michigan, to be recognized as a Work College by the U.S. Department of Education.