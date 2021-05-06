Leading Educators announces fellowship to advance racial justice

Kent County educators now have an opportunity to join a free professional learning fellowship that focuses on anti-racist teaching and racial equity.

The fellowship is designed and facilitated by Leading Educators, a nonprofit organization that supports school systems in achieving equitable outcomes with professional learning design.

The fellowship is open to classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, student teachers, deans, curriculum advisors, principals, school counselors and office staff.

Participants will spend 30 hours over the next year exploring historical and current gaps in opportunity and learning to create inclusive classrooms and consider identity and equity in ELA or math. At least 30 hours of SCECH credit will be offered.

Leading Educators has been working with educators in West Michigan since 2016. The fellowship was designed by a group of primarily Black, Indigenous and people of color who are local leaders and educators and hold a variety of roles within school systems.

“As a person of color, I hope to provide a safe space for all my students and to be part of the change to dismantle systemic racism in the structures that can cause the most harm to children in our schools,” said Kelly Compher, elementary school teacher at Godwin Heights Public Schools and advisory team member. “In order to be part of the change, I need to surround myself with peers who will continue to challenge, encourage and fight alongside me.”

Applications are available on the Leading Educators website and must be submitted by Monday.