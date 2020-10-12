MCC, Little River Casino create management development program

Muskegon Community College and Little River Casino Resort announced the creation of Seven Directions, a new management development program that will begin in January.

The associate program will allow students to earn degrees and certifications in several operational roles at Little River Casino Resort (LRCR), including customer service certificate, business management, marketing, graphic design, web design and industrial maintenance, among others.

The partnership also provides an opportunity for current Muskegon Community College (MCC) students to complete internships at LCRC.

“Many students never consider the gaming industry when attending college because they are unaware of the many opportunities that exist,” said Andrew Gentile, general manager for LCRC. “We are hopeful that this will help us identify future talent for the possible expansion to Muskegon County.”

“MCC has many critical employer partnerships to help organizations develop their talent, so we are excited that the Little River Casino Resort is looking to invest in their employees,” MCC President Dale K. Nesbary said. “We stand ready to help their employees and their organization reach their goals.”