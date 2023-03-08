New program combats teacher shortage with $25K incentive

Holland Public Schools is giving teachers a $25,000 down payment on a house in the area in exchange for five years of employment in the district, an initiative aimed at making the area more attractive to younger teachers.



In January, Holland Public Schools (HPS) said it received an anonymous donation to establish the Teachers Live Here initiative, helping Holland’s teachers buy a house in the area with a $25,000 down payment.

At the time of the announcement, HPS had already named its first grant recipient, Lillian Snoeyink, a first grade teacher at Holland Language Academy.

Now, HPS Superintendent Nick Cassidy said the program is growing, and HPS reviewed the next round of applications, approving four more teachers for $25,000 each.

In the meantime, Snoeyink has closed on a house within Holland’s city limits, setting the program off to a great start.

Cassidy said HPS’s donor has committed to providing grants for a minimum of seven years. As the initiative currently plans to award 10 teachers a year, potentially 70 teachers could receive life-changing assistance due to the generosity of one anonymous donor.

Although the donor wishes to remain unnamed, Cassidy said they are invested in Holland’s teachers and appreciative of the hard work they do.

“This is someone who just feels strongly that as a community (and) as a society we need to do better (at) valuing and appreciating what teachers do and how much that they mean to a community, and also especially public schools, knowing that we are going to be dedicated to serving every kid that walks through our doors,” Cassidy said. “I know that’s a big part of the motivation behind this donor support.”

Cassidy said having teachers who are part of and invested in the communities they are teaching is an essential aspect of good education, and keeping teachers close to home helps retain them.

As housing prices rise, however, young and single-income teachers are pushed further from their school districts to find housing that is more affordable, separating them from their school districts and making that community connection harder to maintain.

“Holland’s in a unique situation with housing prices so high,” he said. “What’s happened a lot over the years is teachers are buying houses further and further out of the community and they’re commuting in. We’ve had some amazing teachers who are commuting in and they love our kids and love our community, but once a job comes open right next to their house, it’s really tough to not take that.

“Several years ago, after a few years in a district, you’d pretty much be locked in. Well, that’s not the case anymore with the teacher shortage (being) so bad right now. This is something that could definitely help combat that.”

According to Cassidy, this issue was what initially inspired HPS’s Teachers Live Here initiative.

“One of our teachers was adamant that she wanted to live in the community and (have) her kids play with the kids that she teaches,” he said. “That desire from a single teacher who is adamant about that inspired somebody to invest, and so that’s how it came to be. A small group of us got together with the anonymous donor and community members about what this could look like to spell out some parameters. But this was really inspired by a community who wants to support our teachers and really value what they’re doing in the community.”

Parameters include the following:

Applicants must have a minimum of one semester teaching in the district with satisfactory evaluation scores or favorable recommendation from the building administrator.

Applicants must be pre-approved for a traditional mortgage.

Homes being purchased must be within 15 miles of the HPS district boundaries.

Applicants must provide most recent federal income tax return verifying family income below $100,000.

Once awarded, grant dollars must be used within six months.

A letter from the applicant stating the importance of being a member of the community in which they serve must accompany this application.

No retroactive applications will be considered (Teachers Live Here funding can not be used toward an existing mortgage or to refinance a current home mortgage).

“I think the biggest qualifier that comes with it is a household income of less than $100,000,” Cassidy said. “This really targets some of our younger teachers (and) our single teachers. I know one of the teachers that we’ve accepted already is a veteran teacher (who) is on a single income and qualifies and wants to be invested in the community. But it’s also a huge recruitment and retention tool for teachers coming in. And we really want to give priority to teachers who are in high need areas of certification coming in and people that we know want to be invested in the community.”

According the the HPS website, the Teachers Live Here program currently gives priority to teachers with one year in the district with “satisfactory evaluation scores,” who do not currently own a home, who intend to purchase a home within the HPS district, who have completed a homebuyer education program and who have an area of certification that has been identified as a need for the district.

In exchange for the $25,000 down payment, teachers’ homes must be owner-occupied for five years, during which time teachers will remain employed by HPS.

Cassidy said although there was deliberation, five years felt like the right amount of time to require in exchange for the grant.

“We went back and forth about what that (commitment) looks like and the one thing that we get (told) a lot is five years isn’t that much of a commitment for this,” he said. “And we know that, but we also know that if they’re here and in our community and can put down roots, they’re going to stay long term, and that’s what we want. We didn’t want to make it so long where we felt like we are holding people to something as life circumstances change. So we thought that was workable, and we’re just confident as they’re here and work with our kids and our staff that they’re going to fall in love with this community and stay.”

As life changes and teachers’ needs may shift, however, HPS will allow teachers to leave the program but will expect them to pay back a “prorated portion of the money,” according to the HPS website. Teachers that move after four years will be expected to pay $5,000 back to the program.

Cassidy has high hopes that Teachers Live Here will not only help keep classroom teachers local, but also that it will show them that HPS is dedicated to their well-being as vital community members.

“I don’t know if you can put a price tag on the value that this brings to the school,” Cassidy said. “We know the number one thing that’s going to help retain students and families are the best possible teachers in front of the kids. Every time that we have a turnover in teachers coming through, there’s a cost for training new teachers and getting them up to speed. Having teachers here (who are) committed is going to bring a value that I don’t think you could put a dollar amount on.”

Cassidy said he hopes the long-term impact of this program will not only be felt by students and teachers, but also other districts, which he hopes will draw inspiration from HPS to rally behind their own public school teachers.

“I think it goes a long way to show not just Holland Public Schools, but also the Holland community in general, that as a community we value our educators and support them,” he said.