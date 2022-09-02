Organization helps students prepare for college financing challenges

It’s that time of year again where students are heading back to high school. The academic year is just beginning, but already children and parents are looking ahead to college and the climbing cost of higher education.

Tony DeVecht and his team, including daughter Hannah DeVecht, have set out to help with that chore through their Grand Haven-based advising service, College Planning Advisors (CPA).

College Planning Advisors and its offshoot, College Strategy, are organizations dedicated to helping potential college students and their parents make the most of the scholarships, grants and other options available when they apply to college. The strategy business also helps with college choices, locations and courses of study.

According to Hannah Devecht, an insufficient ratio of high school advisers to high school students is sending young graduates into the world of college planning without proper preparation.

“Nationally, the average student-to-counselor ratio fluctuates around 450 students to one counselor,” she said. “Which is nearly double the recommended, which is 250 students to one counselor, which in my perspective is still too high, but we’re not even hitting that in Michigan. The average student-to-counselor ratio (in Michigan) is 744 students to one counselor. We are one of the worst states in the country. That’s three times the recommended ratio.”

That lack of preparation often sends students to college with undeclared majors. This, according to CPA, can create a financial problem. When students go to college undeclared, Tony DeVecht said, they often take more than the projected four years to finish their degree, which costs more and can create additional financial strain that parents and students were not prepared for.

“Back in my day, a long, long, long time ago,” he said, “college was inexpensive enough that you could walk in blind and not have a clue what you wanted to do.”

As costs of higher education are much greater now, students no longer have that luxury, he said. A four-year college degree with an undeclared major easily can turn into a six-year degree, with all the additional cost, he said.

To help students and parents plan, CPA hosts a free weekly webinar to help interested parties learn how to read a financial aid letter, important financial aid tips and facts, how to manage a college timeline and debunks myths about college education and planning.

After attending the webinar, CPA offers consultations — the first one is free — that help families plan their way to college. These comprehensive, holistic advising strategies guide people through the process of college application from start to finish. Attendees start with an idea of a degree and an area they want to attend college, and from there CPA helps through student assessments, counseling sessions with students, calculating expected family contributions to college funds, helping families complete the FAFSA (free application for federal student aid) form, and helping decipher aid letters and writing appeals if needed.

Unfortunately, costs for consultation sessions with DeVecht’s team often can run over some families’ budgets, so the College Strategy arm was added.

Hannah DeVecht is a certified teacher with an education degree. Shortly after her graduation, she came on board with her father’s company, CPA, and worked with him and his team to help educate students and parents as they navigated the college admissions process. She soon noticed that not all families in need of college counseling were able to afford it, however.

While the services merit the cost, she knew she wanted to help provide a more accessible option, so that all families can have access to the help they need.

“It was something that bothered me because I truly believe that this needs to be a program for everyone,” she said. “There are so many students out there that need the support to make sure that they’re going to go through this process efficiently. So, I went to my father about it, and he basically turned around and said, ‘All right, well, do something about it. What are we going to do?’”

In response, Hannah DeVecht decided to create an online program containing all of the same resources and information in module form. The program, College Strategy, is membership-based and costs $39.95 monthly. Parents and students can jump into the program and opt out of it at any time, depending on their needs, time and funds. Students and parents guide themselves through the online course, which offers the following.