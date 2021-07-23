Organizations partner to ‘Fill the Bus’ with school supplies

The Grand Rapids A. Philip Randolph Institute is partnering with the Grand Rapids Education Association to host the first Community Education Resource Fair and a “Fill the Bus” School Supply Drive from noon-5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of First Community AME Church, 500 James St., SE.

Individuals can donate supplies at the “Fill A Bus” drive, which will be collected in a school bus and distributed to schools and students.

There also will be a Cherry Health COVID-19 Vaccination Mobile Unit, free food, music, raffles, $100 and $50 gift card giveaway, educational resource tables for K-12th grade students and parents, and voter registration.