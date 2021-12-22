Port Huron acquiring gaming trailer to engage students

PORT HURON — An eastern Michigan city is turning to video games to engage students after school.

The Port Huron City Council agreed to spend roughly $60,000 on a gaming trailer that will be brought to the city’s high school, the Times Herald reported.

The past two years have been “challenging,” especially with school routines disrupted by COVID-19, Principal Mike Palmer said.

“We want to motivate kids to come to school, we want to motivate kids to be engaged in learning, and ultimately, we need to motivate kids to get credits and graduate and be productive members of our community,” Palmer told the council last week.

Officials call it part of a “Marks and Rec” program. The Stebbins Family Fund is providing $20,000 for the effort.

The program begins with a video game component to inspire learning in a trailer called the Gaming Garage and to help students keep up with grades and credits.

The city also is considering gift cards and snack-related ideas for after-school activities.

“We want to help be that hook, the hook to get kids to want to come for tutoring after school,” said Nancy Winzer, Port Huron’s parks and recreation director.