Princeton Review honors West Michigan colleges

Two West Michigan colleges were profiled by The Princeton Review for their high student ratings.

Calvin University and Kalamazoo College were highlighted in Princeton Review’s annual nationwide college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” released Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Calvin University was ranked No. 9 nationally in the 2023 “The Best 388 Colleges” Best Student Support and Counseling Services list. The university also was ranked 16th nationally for Best Health Services, making the university the only institution in the state of Michigan to be included in both lists.

Both rankings were the highest marks for a school in the state.

The university also made Best Midwestern and Green Colleges lists. The university was 11th on the list of most religious students and ranked 18th nationwide for most LGBTQ-unfriendly. Calvin also was ranked No. 7 on The Princeton Review’s Cancel the Keg list, which ranks colleges by how widely alcohol is used on campus.

Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, made the Best Midwestern and Best Value Colleges lists. The college also was ranked 19th on the Least Religious Students list and 18th in Top 20 Best Schools for Making an Impact (Private Schools).

Other Michigan colleges named to the 2023 college guide are Albion College, Hillsdale College, Kettering University, Lawrence Technological University, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

While the schools aren’t ranked numerically 1 to 388 overall, they are ranked in top 25 lists in the guidebook. These rankings are determined by The Princeton Review’s surveys of 160,000 students at the 388 schools in the book who rate and report on their campus and community experiences to provide a student-centric review of the colleges in academic and student life aspects.

Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The company chose the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from surveys of 2,000 college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings.