Sacred Heart Academy ranks among tops in nation

Grand Rapids-based Sacred Heart Academy was nationally ranked No. 17 among schools that took the Classic Learning Test for the second consecutive year.

“We are overjoyed to see that our students did so well again this year,” said Sean Maltbie, headmaster of Sacred Heart Academy. “We don’t ‘teach to the test’ at Sacred Heart. These scores are an organic result of the faith-filled character and work ethic of our students. This is something that our students, their parents and the Sacred Heart faculty have worked hard to develop.”

CLT is an annual college entrance exam for high school students, similar to that of the ACT and SAT. It tests student’s grammar, literary comprehension, and mathematical and logical reasoning. Since 2016, more than 1,200 schools have used the CLT Suite of Assessments.

This past academic year, students at Sacred Heart Academy had an average CLT score among the top 25 schools in the nation. Sacred Heart Academy is among only eight schools that have made the list for two consecutive years.

Students who take the CLT in the 10th grade are eligible for a $2,500 scholarship to a CLT partner college. In addition, more than 100 colleges have tied scholarship dollars directly to CLT scores. Some of those partner schools include Calvin University and Cornerstone University.

“Sacred Heart is a Catholic school that believes classical education is uniquely suited for the human mind and nourishing for the soul,” said Zach Good, dean of faculty and curriculum. “All students have an innate attraction to truth, beauty and the good. That is the essence of a classical education. Our parents and faculty understand this fact and our curriculum reflects it.”