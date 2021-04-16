Schools look to extend learning days

Pandemic has wreaked havoc with students, who need to catch up.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt its learning process, Kent Intermediate School District is ensuring its students meet grade-level educational standards.

The school district has about 100,300 students in K-12, according to MI School Data, who attend its 20 public school districts, as well as parochial schools and public school academies.

Ron Koehler, interim superintendent for KISD, said the organization will be offering a wide range of assistance to member districts for the summer.

“We will make available to all students and districts virtual high school courses for students who need to make up credits to maintain pace with their peers and remain on track to graduate,” he said. “We will offer summer camps to younger students for enrichment and hands-on-learning at our Tech Center (and) provide direct assistance to districts with summer curriculum to ensure it aligns with state content expectations, which will allow students the opportunity for deeper learning or to approach content that may have been challenging to them in a different way (and) which will prepare them for the school year ahead.”

Koehler said KISD is having discussions with some of its partners, such as Kent District Library and Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, to provide continued extended day learning after the 2021-22 school year begins.

Those discussions complement a proposal State Superintendent Michael Rice made earlier this year.

He shared with state legislators that the state’s nearly 1.5 million K-12 students will need additional instruction time next school year because of the pandemic. He also said, “home technology is not a substitute for in-person instruction for most children but can be a valuable support to in-person instruction.”

Rice’s solution is to increase the minimum number of classroom instruction days.

“The current minimum number of days — 180 — was too low before the pandemic,” Rice said. “It isn’t close to that of high-performing nations. Students and staff need more days next year coming out of the pandemic. The state legislature should raise the minimum number of days to underscore the need for more time.”

While he did not recommend his preferred number of additional days, he did say additional instruction is needed to “meet specific student needs — especially vulnerable groups of students, including children with profound special needs, beginning English learners, and fledgling readers, among others.”

“Child by child, group by group, districts will have to reflect on what is needed and how to meet these needs,” Rice said. “More time is the clearest need. Most have foregone it. Many will need to recoup it.”

Curriculum Associates, a developer of curriculum and diagnostic assessments, released an analysis of diagnostic testing data for students who returned to school in fall 2020.

The data showed more students who entered school in fall 2020 were unprepared for grade-level work, especially for students in grades 2–4, and the results were worse in mathematics than in reading, nationally.

While the analysis differs based on a range of variables, including age, race and income level, some of the key findings showed that 25% of second graders in the U.S. were placed in the fall at least two grade levels below in reading. That percentage is an increase from the historical average of 19% nationwide.

Also, 30% of second graders in the U.S. were more than two grade levels below in mathematics, 10% higher than the historical average. Students in grades 1-5 who sat for assessments in mathematics and reading at home in fall 2020 scored higher than students who returned to school and also higher than historical trends.