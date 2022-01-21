Students to assist in hospitality operations at sporting event

Ferris State University students returned to Colorado to participate in the 2022 winter games.

In collaboration with ESPN networks, Aspen Ski Company and Ferris’ Sports, Entertainment and Hospitality Management program, 11 students are supporting different operational aspects of X Games Aspen 2022 from Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado.

The three-day event features ski and snowboard competitions, concerts and other gatherings. Ferris is one of six schools from six states that will have students helping with the games.

Ferris Associate Professor and Hospitality Management Program Director Amy Dorey said students will serve in roles with guest services, public relations and social media development for X Games Aspen.

Dorey said hospitality management students and participants from other Ferris degree programs have distinguished themselves at each of the six consecutive years they have helped at X Games Aspen.

“One student in our group is particularly excited to join Cesar Lopez, a content strategist and industry leader in social media for X Games Aspen,” Dorey said. “All the students involved in this program experience unparalleled team development unique to the event industry while enhancing their resumes through an immersive work program. Whether their roles are in public relations or social media, students are direct participants in cutting-edge delivery of digital marketing under the mentorship of industry experts.”