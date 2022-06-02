Students to receive new college scholarship

Two high school students from Kent and Ottawa counties are the first recipients of Grand Rapids Community College’s new Foundation Board of Directors Excellence Scholarships.

High school seniors Gabriel Gloria from Jenison High School and Sophia Vincent from Caledonia High School were awarded full-ride scholarships to Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC).

The Foundation Board of Directors Excellence Scholarship is a new partnership between the GRCC Foundation and West Michigan schools. The GRCC Foundation is a nonprofit focused on procuring and distributing financial aid to promote student, employee and community learning.

For this new scholarship, the GRCC Foundation reached out to high schools in the K-12 districts of Kent and Ottawa counties. Students were nominated by guidance counselors and were eligible if they planned to attend GRCC.

Counselors were asked to consider academics, obstacles to student success, leadership qualities and activities, and involvement in community service.

“This has proven to be a wonderful partnership with counselors in West Michigan schools,” said Kathryn Mullins, vice president of college advancement and executive director of the GRCC Foundation.

“Our foundation board members know very well the struggles our students face and are thrilled that this new scholarship offers another way to help them attain a life-changing education.”

Gloria plans to study finance and business administration at GRCC.

“I’m humbled and appreciative of the fact that my high school counselor felt that I was deserving of this prestigious award,” he said.

Vincent will major in early childhood education.