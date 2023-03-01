Trustees OK new renovation plan for Grand Valley State University

The Grand Valley State University board of trustees voted last week in approval of the university’s new campus master plan, which will see widespread improvements to all three of the university’s West Michigan campuses.

Grand Valley State University (GVSU), while not agreeing to commit capital, sanctioned its new campus master plan, which was released and revised in 2022 and outlines improvements to GVSU’s Grand Rapids, Allendale and Health campuses over the next decade.

The newly revised plan will provide a more cohesive footprint at all three campuses, better reflect online and in-person learning styles, create a strong sense of “place” for students and aligns more closely with the university’s Reach Higher 2025, a strategic plan for GVSU improvement.

The master plan reflects the changing landscape of higher education and will focus on the following:

Health and wellness for students, faculty and staff

Optimizing square footage to create multi-use spaces

Mobility and commuter options to suit a wide variety of student needs

Re-imagining learning environments to expand hybrid learning

Social equity and sustainable living design through thoughtful physical environment planning

Over the next decade, GVSU anticipates shifting its growing student population through its three campuses, planning 60% to be located at the Allendale campus, 30% at its Grand Rapids Pew campus and 10% at the Health campus.

Improvements on the Allendale campus will focus on revamping the student center, investments in active learning classrooms and digital hubs, converting Campus Drive to limit automobiles and become a pedestrian-priority street, investing in athletics, and replacing current residential living facilities to offer more “modern accommodations.”

The Allendale campus spans over 4.1 million square feet spread through almost 100 buildings.

Academic plans for the Allendale campus include a phased renovation of Au Sable Hall, Lake Ontario Hall, Calder Art Center and Entire Building. Renovations include flexible furniture, new technology, additional power and portable writing surfaces for active learning environments suitable for hybrid instruction. Lake Michigan Hall and Manitou Hall will each see investments in digital learning centers.

Other plans include demolishing Kistler, Copeland and Robinson living centers and converting the area where they stand into a green space. The three residence halls will be replaced by new student housing with approximately 650 beds, a reduction from the current 900 beds offered.

The university is also considering adding a welcome center for visitors, renovating its Alumni House and relocating its child care center.

GVSU athletics will see several potential renovations and expansions, including the addition of indoor tennis courts/turf extension facility. This project includes a six-court indoor facility with small men’s and women’s locker rooms, restrooms, control desk, spectator seating and a 35-by-35-yard turf area for soccer, lacrosse and possibly throw.

The 45-acre Robert C. Pew Campus is located west of downtown Grand Rapids across the Grand River. It has seen gradual growth starting with the L.V. Eberhard Center and Meijer Public Broadcast Center groundbreaking in 1986 and culminating with L. William Seidman Center opening in 2013, placing GVSU’s business school in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Pew campus comprises just under 1.3 million square feet spread out over 13 buildings. It connects to the heart of downtown via the Blue Bridge north of the Eberhard Center. The Pew campus is focusing on renovations that will “open the campus up to the community” and turn its orientation outward.

GVSU’s Pew campus Eberhard Center will see the creation of GVSU’s Blue Dot – the Center for Talent, Technology & Transformation / School of Computing.

According to the master plan, “Grand Valley State University will create a hub with spaces and programs that embrace technology as a vehicle for human, societal and enterprise empowerment. The space and technology will enable collaboration, transdisciplinary education, innovation, development and incubation. Blue Dot will provide an open and welcoming space where co-ideation and co-design happen for all members of the community. This space will create opportunities to equip more learners with the human, digital and computing skills to harness data, AI and technology to enhance their life, work and the trajectory of our businesses and nonprofits.”

The Pew campus also plans to add to student housing with approximately 200 more beds, mainly focused on living spaces for first-year students. The completion of the Pew Green will connect the GVSU Business School, Student and Dining Center and housing with a grove of trees, improved seating, walkways and lighting.

The 19-acre Grand Rapids Health Campus is located along Michigan Street on the Medical Mile and in the Belknap neighborhood just north of the Gerald R. Ford Freeway. The four buildings on the campus account for about 835,000 square feet of GVSU’s real estate.

The Health campus, which spans both the Medical Mile and the Belknap Lookout neighborhood, will see additions reflective of the growing need for health care professionals in West Michigan and nationwide by renovating classrooms and transforming vacant spaces.

The campus master plan update process began in May 2022 with recommendations and documentation completed in November. Through a competitive selection process, GVSU selected and contracted with the planning and design consultant team of GMB and Perkins & Will to provide thought leadership in campus planning and design, process facilitation and documentation.