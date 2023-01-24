University forges Bay City partnership to combat teacher shortages

Davenport University added a new school system to its Urban Education Partner School Program, which seeks to boost Michigan teacher talent.

Davenport University and Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) on Tuesday, Jan. 24, signed an agreement creating 75 new scholarships toward urban education degrees or certificates for current students, staff and parents within the school district.

This agreement is an expansion of a program Davenport launched in spring 2022, which saw Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Pontiac school districts offered scholarships in an effort to curb the teacher shortage Michigan is facing. The Grand Rapids Business Journal reported on the importance of this partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools in May 2022.

Bay City Public Schools is the first mid-Michigan school system to take advantage of this new program, which Davenport is offering to 10 school districts statewide.

Through the Urban Education Partner School Program, Davenport University will provide up to $12,000 in funding per individual, each academic year, toward earning a Bachelor of Science in urban STEM education or up to $7,000 per academic year toward earning a master’s degree in urban education or the Urban Education Graduate Certificate. Each scholarship will be renewable for up to four years. The aid may be applied to a variety of costs, including tuition, fees, books, meal plans and housing.

“This new partnership with Davenport will be instrumental in helping us enhance the learning of our current staff to address the unique needs of our students,” said Stephen Bigelow, superintendent of Bay City Schools. “Together we’ll offer new scholarship opportunities for our students, staff and community to address the real teacher talent crisis our community is facing.”

According to a September 2022 report by U.S. News, “More than half of all public schools in the country reported that they were understaffed at the start of the 2022-23 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the research arm of the Education Department, and 69% reported that too few teacher candidates applying for open positions was the primary challenge.

“Additionally, 63% of public schools also reported too few candidates applying for non-teaching staff vacancies.”

The Davenport/BCPS partnership is the newest development in Davenport’s Urban Education Partner School Program, which aims to refresh Michigan’s teacher pipeline and ensure tomorrow’s students have the educators they need.

“The teacher talent shortage is a major crisis for Michigan, and at its heart is the growth and development of our kids as the talent that will drive our future economy,” said Davenport President Richard Pappas. “Davenport is committed to developing and supporting teachers who will not only be able to address the talent shortage our schools are experiencing but will also be well-prepared to address the unique needs of our future students to ensure their success.”

School systems interested in this program are required to sign a memorandum of understanding and work collaboratively with Davenport to encourage students, employees and parents of the school to pursue a degree in urban education.

Each partner school district will be eligible for 75 scholarships; up to 25 for current students, up to 25 for school employees and up to 25 for parents of students currently enrolled in the school district. Individuals are eligible for a scholarship if they have not attended Davenport University as a student in the past 12 months.