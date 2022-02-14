University offers on-campus voting

Some Grand Valley State University (GVSU) students will be able to vote on campus in local and federal elections.

An Allendale Township Satellite Clerk’s office will be set up in the Kirkhof Center at GVSU, at 1 Campus Drive in Allendale, so students who are Allendale residents can register to vote and vote via absentee ballots in upcoming elections.

Students then would be able to vote on Election Day and weeks before Election Day.

The idea of an Allendale satellite clerk office originated from the university’s Student Senate.

“Student Senate brought this to fruition by passing and supporting legislation and moving it up through the correct channels to be supported by administration, faculty and staff here at the university,” said Student Senate President Autumn Mueller. “This legislation and project were first drafted by the External Relations Committee, which was led by previous Vice President Joel Pagel.”

In addition to partnering with Allendale Township Clerk Jody Hansen, GVSU’s Office of Student Life was supported by the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections and the Allendale Election Commission to create voting on campus.

The Allendale Township Satellite Clerk’s office also will help students who aren’t residents of Allendale to participate in local and federal elections.

“Our satellite office will be able to help voters (who) are not residents of Allendale find contact information for their local clerk’s office to request absentee ballots, determine where they are to send their absentee ballots, or assist in updating their voter registration to Allendale Township if they have proper proof of residency,” Hansen said.