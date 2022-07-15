VAI Graduate School names associate dean

A graduate school in Grand Rapids named its inaugural associate dean.

The Van Andel Institute (VAI) Graduate School recently named Calvin University graduate Sarah Bodbyl as associate dean.

In her new role, Bodbyl will support faculty in curriculum and course design, implementation and review, lead professional development courses, and support graduate students in applying for predoctoral fellowships.

“My aim is to support and strengthen Van Andel Institute Graduate School in developing the next generation of innovative and effective biomedical researchers,” said Bodbyl. “I am excited to work with the research faculty and the graduate program staff to enhance the student experience and expand Van Andel Institute’s profile as a leader in biomedical doctoral education.”

Bodbyl replaced a faculty member who was fulfilling her duties before she began her new role this week. The formal position of assistant dean is a new one to VAI Graduate School.

She joins the Institute from the Trefny Innovative Instruction Center at the Colorado School of Mines, a public research facility in Golden, Colorado. She previously held several positions at Michigan State University in the Department of Teacher Education in the College of Education and at the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station

“Dr. Bodbyl has demonstrated a deep commitment to training the next generation of scientific leaders throughout her career,” said Steven Triezenberg, dean of VAI Graduate School. “We are delighted that she is bringing her professional development expertise to our graduate school, and we have no doubt she will have a tangible, positive impact from the outset.”

Bodbyl earned her undergraduate degree from Calvin University and went on to achieve a Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Kansas.