Waséyabek leader lecturing at Harvard on tribal economic development success

Deidra Mitchell, president and CEO of Waséyabek Development Co. LLC, was selected to guest lecture at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government to promote best practices in tribal economic development.

Mitchell, who has led the non-gaming economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi for seven years, on March 24 will discuss how Waséyabek has adopted business practices from the Harvard Project of American Indian Economic Development.

Known as the Harvard Project, the program helps tribes develop economic development practices based on tenets that “sovereignty matters, culture matters, leadership matters and institutions matter.”

