West Michigan colleges ranked in top U.S. Fulbright producers

Kalamazoo College, Grand Valley State University and more have ranked nationally for regularly producing world-class scholars through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced its top producers of Fulbright recipients for the 2022-23 academic year, with Kalamazoo College named among its top producers.

Out of 19 Fulbright applicants this year, Kalamazoo College currently has four representatives in the U.S. Student Program and one in the U.S. Scholar Program, leading the institution to be honored for the fifth time in the past six years.

Kalamazoo College’s representatives in 2022-23 and their host countries are Rebecca Chan, Taiwan; Libby Burton and Kiernan Dean-Hall, Germany; Matthew Flotemersch, Austria; and Julia Bienstock, Spain.

“This distinction reminds us of what intercultural experiences mean to our students and why Kalamazoo College is an exceptional model for learning on a global scale,” said Kalamazoo College Center for International Programs Executive Director Margaret Wiedenhoeft. “We’re extremely proud of all of this year’s Fulbright representatives and our status as international immersion leaders.”

Kalamazoo College is the only college in Michigan to earn the top producer distinction in the bachelor’s institution category, followed by Hope College, which produced three and Hillsdale College, which produced one in 2022-23. This category placed Kalamazoo College alongside Smith College, the United States Military Academy and Wheaton College.

In the master’s institution category, Northern Michigan University, Calvin University and University of Michigan-Dearborn were honored.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Central Michigan University and Wayne State University were Michigan’s honorees in the research institution category, while Cranbrook Academy of Art was Michigan’s sole honoree in the special focus four-year institution category.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers fellowships to graduating seniors, graduate students, young professionals and artists so they can teach English, perform research or study abroad for one academic year. It is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, awarding about 9,000 merit-based scholarships in the U.S. and over 160 countries yearly.

Many candidates apply for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program as graduating seniors, though alumni may apply as well. Graduating seniors apply through their institution. Alumni can apply as scholars through their institution or as at-large candidates.

“On behalf of President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, congratulations to the colleges and universities recognized as 2022-2023 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions, and to all the applicants who were selected for the Fulbright Program this year,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of these institutions, administrators and advisers, a new generation of Fulbrighters — change-makers, as I like to say — will catalyze lasting impact on their campus, in their communities and around the world.”