Workforce development leaders seek state funding for community, short-term training

West Michigan workforce development leaders say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest budget proposal should include a greater focus on short-term training programs and community organizations currently excluded from state-funded talent initiatives.

The leaders spoke today during a roundtable at Grand Rapids Community College that featured Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin. The roundtable was among a series of events scheduled across the state for local leaders to weigh in on Whitmer’s budget proposal.

The Democratic-led Legislature hopes to have a budget finalized by June, Corbin said.

