Workforce development leaders seek state funding for community, short-term training
Grand Rapids Community College will host an event on March 18 to help recruit more adjunct professors who school officials say are needed to maximize training programs. Credit GRCC/Andrew Schmidt

West Michigan workforce development leaders say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest budget proposal should include a greater focus on short-term training programs and community organizations currently excluded from state-funded talent initiatives.

The leaders spoke today during a roundtable at Grand Rapids Community College that featured Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin. The roundtable was among a series of events scheduled across the state for local leaders to weigh in on Whitmer’s budget proposal.

The Democratic-led Legislature hopes to have a budget finalized by June, Corbin said.

