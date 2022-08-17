Youth organization receives $1.1M donation

MacKenzie Scott made a major contribution to Junior Achievement’s West Michigan chapter.

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes has announced that it has received a $1.1 million donation from Scott, a novelist and philanthropist.

The gift is the largest unrestricted gift from a single donor in the organization’s 103-year history. The donation is the first from Scott to West Michigan and is part of a total of $38.8 million the author has distributed to Junior Achievement USA and Junior Achievement operations in 26 communities nationwide.

“We greatly appreciate the incredible generosity of MacKenzie Scott for this amazing gift to our organization,” said William Coderre, Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes president and CEO. “We see this investment as a recognition of all the great work taking place in our community because of the passion and commitment of the business leaders, educators, volunteers and other partners who support Junior Achievement locally. This donation will allow us to enhance our sustainability to continue to positively impact the lives of the young people we serve.”

Scott is known for her philanthropic work and authorship of “The Testing of Luther Albright” and “Traps,” as well as her involvement with Amazon and former marriage to its founder, Jeff Bezos. As of November 2021, she had a net worth of $37.6 billion, owing to a 4% stake in Amazon. Scott has given large sums in unrestricted funding to nonprofits since divorcing Bezos in 2019, without establishing a foundation.

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes is the nation’s 21st largest Junior Achievement chapter. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. The nonprofit offers courses in topics such as business planning and management, creative problem solving and even one on car ownership which explores the costs of buying and operating a car and how to best pursue purchasing a vehicle. Programs are offered for kindergarten through high school aged students and are delivered by volunteers. Junior Achievement reaches 4.6 million students per year in 102 markets across the U.S., with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide.