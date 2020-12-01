CMS Energy announces SVP of operations

CMS Energy named LeeRoy Wells Jr. senior vice president of operations, effective Tuesday.

Wells previously served as the vice president of gas operations responsible for gas transmission, distribution and the integrity of the company’s gas system.

“LeeRoy has served the company in a variety of roles within gas and electric operations and embodies our triple bottom line of people, planet and prosperity,” said Garrick Rochow, incoming president and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. “He is a key leader who will continue to champion safety within our operations team, promote world-class operational performance and continue to improve service for our customers.”

Wells has been with CMS Energy for 14 years and served as vice president of gas operations since 2019. Prior to this role, Wells served in a variety of leadership positions across the business as vice president of operations support overseeing the supply chain, corporate safety and health, fleet, facilities and real estate departments helping to ensure reliability and safety.

He also worked as an executive director in electric operations, leading a workforce of over 480 employees in the area of electric low voltage distribution, construction and service restoration.

“Whether it is reducing the number of outages we have on our electric system or completing multiyear gas pipeline projects, I will work hard to ensure our customers have the energy they need when they need it,” Wells said.

Tonya Berry will fill Wells’ previous position of vice president of gas operations. She served as vice president of operations performance since November 2018 and has 20 years of experience deploying lean methodologies across many industries. Berry also worked for Chrysler LLC in lean operations and industrial engineering.

“Tonya is a champion of process improvement and lean, and I’m proud to continue to work alongside her as we strengthen our natural gas operations,” Wells said.

Wells graduated from Michigan Technological University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He also holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and management from Lourdes College, along with business certifications from George Washington University and the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business.