CMS Energy names VP of operations performance

CMS Energy and its principal subsidiary Consumers Energy announced Christine “Chris” Wisniewski, currently executive director of operations performance analytics, was named vice president of operations performance, effective Monday.

Wisniewski will lead lean operating principles across the company, working closely with the gas and electric operations teams. Through the Consumers Energy Way (CE Way), she will support improvement of our quality functions and work management systems within operations.

“Chris’s focus on data and the CE Way to improve our business is evident in the outage notification process and our enhanced system reliability,” said LeeRoy Wells Jr., senior vice president of operations at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. “She is dedicated to our company’s commitment to people, planet and prosperity and ensures excellence in our customer service.”

Wisniewski joined Consumers Energy in 2014 and has held leadership roles aimed at utilizing advanced analytics and operational strategy to deliver positive outcomes for our teams and customers.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Flint focused on accounting. She also has her Six Sigma Black Belt certification in lean operations and was awarded the 2020 Best Utility Analytics Leader from the Utilities Analytics Institute.