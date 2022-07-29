CMS Energy releases Q2 earnings snapshot

JACKSON — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $148 million.

The Jackson-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.89 per share.