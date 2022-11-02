Consumers Energy Foundation awards $500K in grants

The charitable arm of Michigan’s largest energy provider has awarded funds to two organizations.

The Consumers Energy Foundation on Wednesday, Nov. 2, presented $250,000 grants to the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) and to the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) to provide direct assistance and necessities to Michigan residents.

The grant funding is part of the foundation’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s people and addressing critical and emergent needs.

“As costs continue to rise in nearly every facet of our lives, we know many in our state are facing significant challenges to accessing basics like food and safe housing,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “The Consumers Energy Foundation is committed to eliminating whatever barriers possible to those basics, and these grants will allow two organizations that are out in our communities every day to continue and expand the work they’re doing to connect people and families with the resources they need to thrive.”

The grants will allow both organizations to distribute funding throughout the state where the need is greatest, focusing on addressing immediate needs for residents within the Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) population.

The $250,000 awarded to FBCM will go toward food banks with every dollar supporting six meals. The $250,000 awarded to MAUW will allow local United Ways to provide housing repairs, gas and transportation assistance, rental assistance and other services.

Phil Knight, executive director of FBCM, said the organization is grateful for this support to help address food insecurity in Michigan.

“Food banks across the state are seeing an uptick in the number of food insecure individuals due to inflation,” Knight said. “This generous donation from the Consumers Energy Foundation is very timely and impactful and will go a long way toward increasing food access for Michigan residents.”

Teresa Kmetz, board chair of MAUW, said the organization appreciates the Consumers Energy Foundation’s ongoing support for its services.

“With the generous and continued support of the Consumers Energy Foundation, the Michigan United Way Network is able to advance our work to help Michigan’s 1.5 million ALICE families meet their most basic needs — housing, child care, food, technology, health care and transportation,” Kmetz said. “We are grateful to have steadfast partners, like Consumers Energy Foundation, alongside us in this work.”