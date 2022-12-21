Consumers Energy to conduct study for future of its dams

A new study will help determine the future of Consumers Energy’s river dams across Michigan.

The energy provider said it will fund an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 river hydro facilities to communities near those sites.

According to leadership, the study will build on information gathered during community engagement meetings from this year.

“Consumers Energy is committed to being a good neighbor and working transparently as we make informed decisions to reach the best outcomes for our customers, stakeholders and the communities we serve,” said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy. “We know our dams play significant roles in Michigan, especially in the economies of the communities near our facilities, and we share with local leaders and others the desire to quantify those impacts before developing long term strategies regarding the future of those facilities.”

Consumers Energy owns and operates dams on the Muskegon, Grand, Kalamazoo, Manistee and Au Sable rivers. The 30- to 40-year federal licenses for these dams are set to expire in 2034.

The company is considering four options for each dam: relicensing the dam to continue generating electricity, selling the dam to a third party, removing the dam, or replacing the dam with an alternative structure that maintains some reservoir level.

To conduct the study, Consumers Energy hired Public Sector Consultants (PSC), a Lansing-based nonpartisan consulting firm that specializes in public policy research. The firm conducted the in-person community listening sessions this year and will build on the feedback from those meetings for this next project.

“A common theme we heard during our 27 community engagement meetings with communities and stakeholders is to know more about how much of the economic activity in the communities around our dams are associated with the hydro facilities,” Kapala said.

PSC will begin the study by engaging with local communities and reviewing available data before producing individual studies for each dam to better understand its unique economic contributions.

In determining the future of its dams, Consumers Energy will consider several factors such as regulatory compliance, safety, community impacts, operating costs and environmental impacts.

