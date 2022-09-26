Consumers Energy to highlight EVs during ArtPrize

Consumers Energy will show off a slew of electric vehicles in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday.

As part of National Drive Electric Week, Consumers Energy will offer downtown workers, residents and ArtPrize visitors a chance to get a close look at electric vehicles from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, outside the JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW. The event also includes coffee and donuts.

Consumers Energy wants to help fuel the transition to electric vehicles, offering opportunities such as Tuesday’s and incentives for purchases, with a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles in Michigan on the road by 2030. Last year, the White House announced a goal of half of all new vehicle purchase to be electric vehicles by 2023.

At the time of the White House announcement, investments in electric vehicles could reach $330 billion by 2025, according to AlixPartners, per Rueters. They make up 2% of global vehicle sales, a figure that could jump to 24% by 2030.

The number of electric vehicles in markets serviced by Consumers Energy more than doubled in the past 18 months and tripled in the past three years. The energy company has incentivized nearly 2,500 chargers in the state.

Consumers Energy services 6.8 million Michiganders in the lower 68 counties.

A variety of representatives will be present at Tuesday’s event, including Karl Bloss, Consumers Energy’s coordinator of electric vehicle outreach and education.

An electric midwest

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in August to design the Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour, a network of chargers across 1,100 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.

“Since I took office, Michigan has announced nearly 25,000 auto jobs, many building electric vehicles and batteries,” Whitmer said. “We have also forged public-private partnerships to build more chargers, bring supply chain home, and make our public parks more accessible.”

The electric vehicle industry is also helping reinforce West Michigan’s auto industry heritage into the future.

Last week, news emerged that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids. Volkswagen owns 26.5% of the company.

Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solution announced a $4.4 billion investment for a new lithium-ion battery plant in the U.S. The announcement came on the heels of Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announcing an LG Energy Solution battery factory in Holland.