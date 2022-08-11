Consumers to power public buildings with clean energy

A Michigan utility company was tapped to aid the state’s commitment to renewable energy.

Consumers Energy and the state of Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 11, pledged to power 1,274 government buildings with 100% clean energy.

“As governor, I am proud that the state of Michigan is leading by example to reduce greenhouse gases, protect the planet and lower energy costs,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who made a proposal in 2020 that all state buildings should be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Consumers will meet the state’s pledge by adding new solar power plants in Michigan over the next three to four years. As a result, new jobs will be created through building and operating renewable energy projects.

Consumers Energy provides natural gas and/or electricity to all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. The state is working with the energy provider to implement the Clean Energy Plan, a plan to accelerate the end of the coal era that Consumers Energy announced in June.

Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow described the plan as a “sea change” that positions the company as a national leader in “reliable energy while protecting the planet for decades to come.”

The utility plans to close all of its coal-fired plants by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2040, with a goal of developing carbon-free energy sources in Michigan.

Consumers Energy provides businesses with solutions to use solar and wind energy to achieve their sustainability goals and protect the planet for future generations.

Business clients can contact greenpower@cmsenergy.com for more information.