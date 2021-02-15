DTE invests over $2B in Michigan businesses, $75M in West Michigan

DTE Energy announced it invested $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2020, creating and sustaining more than 10,400 jobs across the state and exceeding its annual commitment by $200 million.

DTE has invested $13.7 billion with Michigan-based vendors since 2010, creating and sustaining 44,000 Michigan jobs. The company invests nearly five times more with local businesses than it did a decade ago.

“Doing business in the communities we serve helps Michigan companies grow and puts more people to work in the process,” DTE Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer Tony Tomczak said. “We have an unwavering commitment to improve the state’s economy. This is even more important during the pandemic; it drove us to deepen our support in 2020.”

During the initial pandemic response period earlier this year, the company invested $16 million on personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The vast majority of those funds (92%) went to local businesses.

Highlights of DTE’s partnership with Michigan-based businesses

West Michigan: DTE spent $75 million with more than 190 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 350 jobs.

Southeast Michigan and netro Detroit: DTE bought $1.7 billion in goods and services from 1,152 companies, generating and supporting more than 7,770 jobs. More than half, $969 million, was sourced from companies based in Detroit.

Northeast and northwest Michigan: DTE invested $67 million with nearly 150 companies, positively impacting about 300 jobs.

South Michigan: DTE partnered with more than 350 companies, spending $274 million and adding or maintaining about 1,260 jobs.

Central Michigan: DTE invested $46 million with 95 companies, creating and sustaining 210 jobs.

Thumb region: DTE spent $100 million with nearly 140 companies, positively impacting about 465 jobs.

Upper Peninsula: DTE partnered with 40 businesses, spending $10 million and generating and supporting nearly 50 jobs.

DTE is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, a public-private initiative that encourages businesses to buy from Michigan vendors and connects local companies with in-state opportunities. DTE requires that all new contract bids include at least two Michigan companies.

DTE also is cultivating a growing list of suppliers owned by women, minorities, veterans and members of the LGBT community. The company has earned more than 30 supplier diversity industry awards since 2018.

This year, DTE invested $744 million with diverse suppliers and increased its annual commitment to partner with diverse businesses. New targets include a $500 million to $1 billion increase in diverse spending and an aspirational goal of $1 billion in annual investments with diverse businesses by 2026.

“We believe we’re at our best when our suppliers reflect the diversity of our customer base,” Tomczak said. “That’s why we seek out small and medium businesses and connect them with new growth opportunities. We’ve replicated this success over and over again to generate thousands of jobs across our state.”

Michigan companies interested in learning about bid opportunities at DTE can find more information at .