Eldean Shipyard activates second solar array

Eldean Shipyard announced it installed and activated a second solar installation to generate electricity on-site at the marina.

The new, larger solar installation produces 97 kilowatt hours of electricity, nearly 1.5 times more than the initial 66 kWh array. Like the first solar installation in 2014, these solar panels are installed on the roof of a large boat storage building along South Shore Drive in Macatawa.

The original 66 kWh system has actively been generating solar power since August 2014. To date, the system has produced over 450,000 kWh of electricity. Along with the reduction of greenhouse gasses, by generating clean energy from the sun, the equivalent of 486,000 pounds of coal or 737 barrels of oil was conserved.

The system also saved Eldean Shipyard enough on electricity costs that it has now paid for this original installation, and that system now provides free and clean electricity for the remainder of its useful life. Eldean hopes the second solar installation is just as successful at the first.

As a marina and resort, Eldean Shipyard depends on a healthy environment for its continued success. This second solar array will further its mission as a certified Clean Marina so that future generations can enjoy fishing and boating in Michigan’s amazing freshwater lakes. Boaters can expect an elevated level of environmental awareness and responsibility when choosing a certified Michigan Clean Marina.